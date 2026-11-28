Giving a strong political backing,Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday lauded the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) ongoing drive against encroachments and illegal hoardings.

CM also asked the Nagpur administration to begin creating awareness.. (HT) more less

In a post on social media, Fadnavis congratulated the PMC administration for its action, emphasising that public infrastructure must remain accessible to pedestrians and motorists.

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“Rules are not meant merely to be published in government resolutions or official documents but had to be implemented to make the lives of ordinary citizens more comfortable,” Fadnavis said.

“If an illegal hoarding bearing my name is put up tomorrow, announce my name too in your list of awards,” he said, referring to the civic body’s unique initiative to publicly name those responsible for defacing the city.

He said the problem was not confined to Pune and required sustained and regular action across cities. He also asked the Nagpur administration to begin creating awareness ahead of the forthcoming winter session of the state legislature, when political banners and hoardings are expected to proliferate in the city.

“Leaders and party workers should be seen among the people, not on illegal hoardings,” Fadnavis said.

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{{^usCountry}} The PMC has intensified its campaign against unauthorised banners, flex and encroachments, combining enforcement with public messaging through initiatives such as ‘Bhau Flex Kadha’ and the ‘City Defacement Awards’. The campaign has targeted over 1,600 unauthorised political banners, flex boards, posters and other structures occupying public spaces, with the civic administration also publicly naming political leaders and organisations whose banners were found violating regulations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PMC has intensified its campaign against unauthorised banners, flex and encroachments, combining enforcement with public messaging through initiatives such as ‘Bhau Flex Kadha’ and the ‘City Defacement Awards’. The campaign has targeted over 1,600 unauthorised political banners, flex boards, posters and other structures occupying public spaces, with the civic administration also publicly naming political leaders and organisations whose banners were found violating regulations. {{/usCountry}}

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PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the campaign was aimed at fulfilling the chief minister’s vision of making Pune the country’s most liveable city.

“Our drive is not limited to only removing encroachments but also to ensuring world-class footpaths, traffic decongestion and developing functional public spaces in the city,” Ram said.

“CM’s appreciation will not lead to any dilution in the action against illegal hoardings. The drive will continue at the same pace and with the same intensity as before. Pune residents will see the impact of this sustained action in the coming days,” he said.

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