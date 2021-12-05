CMRS to conduct final inspection of Pune Metro’s priority stretches in December

The commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS), Shailesh Kumar Pathak has scheduled a visit to Pune in December to inspect The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (Maha Metro) Pune metro project. The final inspection of the two priority stretches- Vanaz to Garware college and Pimpri-Chinchwad to Dapodi will be done before the commencement of the commercial operation, said officials.

Atul Gadgil, director, Maha Metro said, “The commissioner and his team will visit Pune for the final inspection the two priority stretches. The two-day visit is scheduled to take place in the third week of December. Post the inspection, the CMRS will give us a final certification for commercial operations, which we intend to begin soon. We are conducting frequent trial runS on these two stretches before its inaugural.”

In July, Maha-Metro completed a technical trial run on the Vanaz to Garware College stretch. Before that, Maha-Metro had extended the trial run on the 6km PCMC station to Phugewadi stretch to first week of January.

Lakdi Pul metro will delay overall project

Now that the Maha Metro has disapproved the proposal for a hydraulic bridge at Sambhaji bridge aka Lakdi pul, the metro work is likely to resume.

“We are expecting a decision from the PMC general body with respect to resuming work on Lakdi pul. We have submitted a report to the PMC. The work has been delayed by three months and this will have an overall impact on the Metro project but will not affect the two priority stretches which we want to commence for commercial operation,” said Gadgil.

Earlier, Ganesh mandals objected to the height of the viaduct which is part of the metro work at Sambhaji bridge, after which the Maha Metro decided to temporarily stop work. Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol took cognisance of the objections raised and ordered that the work be halted.

Pune Metro comprises of 30 stations, spread over two corridors which run over a length of approximately 33.1 km. The 17.4 km line-1 from PCMC to Swargate corridor has a 6 km underground stretch from Shivaji Nagar to Swargate. The 15.4 km Line-2 is elevated from Vanaz to Ramwadi. According to Metro officials, the complete Pune Metro project will wind up by December 2022.

