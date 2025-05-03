CM’s 100-day plan: PCMC secures second spot in Maharashtra

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been ranked second in Maharashtra in the municipal corporation category under the Chief Minister’s 100 Days Action Plan. Scoring an impressive 85.71 out of 100, PCMC is behind Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation with 86.29 points, said officials. As part of the state government’s initiative to promote administrative reforms and citizen-friendly governance, Quality Council of India (QCI) conducted the assessment. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As part of the state government’s initiative to promote administrative reforms and citizen-friendly governance, Quality Council of India (QCI) conducted the assessment.

The evaluation covered 48 departments and various field offices, focusing on 10 key areas, including website accessibility, office infrastructure, grievance redressal, ease of living, investment promotion, and use of technology, said officials.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the top-performing departments and officers.

Shekhar Singh, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner, said, “The recognition reflects our collective commitment to good governance. Our journey doesn’t stop here—we will continue pushing for systemic improvements and citizen-focused service delivery.”

PCMC’s performance was distinguished by innovations such as an accessible, real-time website, AI-powered grievance redressal, GIS-based property tax reforms, smart sanitation facilities, and predictive analytics to improve civic service response times, officials said.