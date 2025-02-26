Coastal Maha experiencing heatwave-like conditions, IMD issues alert till Feb 28

With an approaching western disturbance in the Himalayan region and an absence of northern cool winds, the coastal areas of Maharashtra are experiencing heatwave-like conditions since February 24. The Konkan meteorological subdivision is experiencing temperature departures of more than 5 degrees Celsius. This condition is likely to prevail for the next 48 hours, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for coastal districts in the state till February 28. Meanwhile, other parts of the state are also likely to experience a rise in temperature in the same period. This condition is likely to prevail for the next 48 hours, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for coastal districts in the state till February 28. (HT FILE)

In coastal districts such as Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane and Raigad, temperatures have increased significantly. As per IMD data, the maximum temperature in Ratnagiri was recorded as 38.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, February 24, which is 7.7 degrees Celsius higher than normal temperature. At 38.4 degrees Celsius, Santacruz in Mumbai recorded the second-highest temperature in the region which is 7.1 degrees Celsius higher than normal temperature. On February 25, Santacruz recorded the highest temperature in the state at 38.7 degrees Celsius which is 6.3 degrees Celsius higher than normal temperature. On February 25, Ratnagiri recorded temperature 4.3 degrees Celsius higher than normal temperature.

On February 24, Pune recorded maximum temperature as 35 degrees Celsius which is 2.5 degrees Celsius higher than normal temperature; and minimum temperature as 14.4 degrees Celsius which is 1.9 degrees Celsius higher than normal temperature. On February 25 as well, Pune recorded both maximum and minimum temperatures higher than normal. Whereas Pune recorded a relative humidity level in the atmosphere between 45 and 71%.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “Currently, there is no strong weather system active over Maharashtra. The state is likely to experience dry weather for the next three to four days. During this time, the interior of Maharashtra will experience a temperature rise of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius with a 2 to 3 degrees Celsius temperature rise expected in Vidarbha.”

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts are experiencing heatwave-like conditions. Meanwhile, coastal Karnataka and Gujarat are likely to experience hot and humid weather conditions. There is a chance of high moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea hence northern Maharashtra is likely to experience cloudy weather conditions on February 26 and 27.”

This year, February got off to a warmer start with higher-than-normal temperatures experienced across the state.