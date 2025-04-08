Menu Explore
COEP Tech licenses ‘Skin Spray Gun’ technology to Startup 

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2025 05:54 AM IST

According to the information provided by COEP Tech University, the Skin Spray Gun is a medical device that enables surgeons to uniformly spray a suspension of skin tissue particles over large wound surfaces

In an initiative to transform academic innovation into real-world healthcare impact, COEP Technological University, Pune, has licensed its patented “Skin Spray Gun” technology to Pacify Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a startup dedicated to transforming wound care solutions.  

This method is effective and minimally invasive for treating trauma, surgical, and chronic wounds. With its simplicity, speed, and cost-efficiency, the device holds promise in enhancing wound care and skin regeneration.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the information provided by COEP Tech University, the Skin Spray Gun is a medical device that enables surgeons to uniformly spray a suspension of skin tissue particles over large wound surfaces. This method is effective and minimally invasive for treating trauma, surgical, and chronic wounds. With its simplicity, speed, and cost-efficiency, the device holds promise in enhancing wound care and skin regeneration. 

Developed under the Biomedical Engineering and Technology Incubation Centre (BETiC) at COEP, the innovation is the result of collaborative efforts by Saiprasad Poyarekar, Chetan Mahale, and Dr Sandeep Anasane, in close partnership with Dr Nikhil Panse of BJ Medical College, Pune. Dr Panse’s clinical guidance was instrumental in refining the product to meet real-world healthcare needs.  

Pacify Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd, the recipient of the licensed technology, is a startup that originated at BETiC, COEP Technological University and incubated at SINE IIT Bombay.  

