Committee to study feasibility of converting aided colleges into private universities

The higher and technical education department on Wednesday constituted a high-level committee to examine the feasibility and framework for converting non-government aided colleges into private universities, as part of a broader policy review aimed at restructuring higher education in the state. The committee has been given two months to submit its report to the state government. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The committee has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive report on academic, administrative, financial, and legal aspects of such conversions. It will also study relevant provisions under the Maharashtra Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2023 and the rules notified in 2024.

The panel will be chaired by former vice-chairman of the University Grants Commission Bhushan Patwardhan. Senior officials from the department, the directorate of higher education, and regional education offices have been included as members, with the joint director of higher education, Pune division, serving as member secretary and coordinator.

According to the government resolution, the committee will define eligibility norms such as minimum academic standards, infrastructure requirements, and research output needed for a college to be considered for conversion into a university.

The committee has been assigned to clarify financial implications, including continuation of salary and non-salary grants from the government, as well as provisions related to provident fund and employee benefits after conversion. It will also recommend safeguards for teaching and non-teaching staff, including service conditions, seniority, and consent mechanisms.

The panel will evaluate the alignment of the proposal with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The committee has been given two months to submit its report to the state government.