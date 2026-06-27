Consultant appointed for ₹890 cr water project in GBS-hit villages

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed a consultant to execute and conduct the environmental impact assessment for the ₹890 crore water supply project for 12 villages that were affected by a Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak. PMC has appointed a consultant to execute and conduct the environmental impact assessment for the ₹890 crore water supply project for 12 villages affected by a Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak. (HT FILE)

Standing committee chairman Shreenath Bhimale said, “The central government approved a ₹890 crore grant for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to implement a comprehensive water supply project for 12 villages previously affected by a Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak. To speed up this project, we have decided to appoint the consultant.”

The project will provide potable water to 13 GBS-affected areas within the PMC limits.

Bhimale said, “A total of 32 villages got merged in the PMC limit. Among them, 12 villages were GBS-affected. Earlier, these villages were monitored by local grampanchayats and did not have water treatment plants.”

The affected areas include Nanded, Kirkatewadi, Nandoshi, Narhe, Sanasnagar, Khadakwasla, Dhyari, Jambhulwadi, Kolewadi, Mangadewadi, Gujarwadi, Nimbalkarwadi and Bhilarewadi.

Since the maximum number of GBS cases were reported from these areas, the central government sanctioned funds for the water supply project. Currently, PMC supplies water through existing infrastructure and tankers, but the project aims to provide a permanent solution.

Recently, Pune Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram followed up with the state and central governments for the release of funds for the project.

Under the project, a jackwell and two 100 MLD-capacity water treatment plants will be constructed. PMC will also develop water storage tanks as part of the plan.