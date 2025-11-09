Cooler mornings ahead as mercury dips across Pune district

Winter chill has finally begun to set in across Pune and its surrounding areas, with minimum temperatures dropping by one to two degrees Celsius over the past two to three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, has forecast a further dip of two to three degrees in the coming days, signalling the gradual onset of the winter season. With temperatures beginning to drop, several parts of the city are witnessing early signs of fog during the early morning and late evening hours. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to IMD data, minimum temperatures in the city ranged between 18°C and 20°C on Thursday, November 6. Pashan recorded the lowest at 16.5°C, while Shivajinagar saw a drop to 17°C on November 7. Temperatures fell further on November 8, with Shivajinagar recording a minimum of 15°C, the lowest so far this season. Other areas in the district also experienced similar drops.

Earlier, unseasonal rainfall had kept weather conditions fluctuating. The spell of showers that began on November 1 had raised concerns about a delayed onset of winter. However, with the rain subsiding three days ago and clearer skies returning, the mercury has begun to fall steadily.

“Due to dry conditions and clear skies, minimum temperatures are expected to fall by another two to three degrees over the next two days. The weather will remain dry, with mostly clear skies across the district,” said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune.

With temperatures beginning to drop, several parts of the city are witnessing early signs of fog during the early morning and late evening hours. On Thursday morning, residents in various suburban areas reported misty conditions, signalling the arrival of the season’s first chill.

Maximum temperatures, however, are expected to remain steady over the next few days. On November 8, Shivajinagar recorded a maximum of 31.9°C, which is considered normal for this time of year.

Weather experts predict dry conditions and clear skies for the next three to four days, with cooler mornings and evenings ahead for Pune. They also indicate that the city may experience a drop in minimum temperatures to around 10°C by November 13. Jalgaon continued to record the lowest minimum temperature at 10.8°C for the second consecutive day on November 8.