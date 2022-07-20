Create solutions, reduce dependency on foreign OEMs: Air Marshal Vibhas Pande
Pune: The Indian Air Force (IAF) hosted a two-day avionics indigenisation seminar (AVISEM–22) on Monday and Tuesday at Base Repair Depot, Pune, focusing on reducing dependency on original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of Western and Russian origin.
The seminar titled “Indigenisation of avionics aggregates based on modular open system architecture (MOSA) framework” was chaired by Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Maintenance Command IAF.
“The core objective of the seminar was to translate the Aatmanirbharta mantra into an actionable framework on the ground, to promote adoption of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology in aviation system and reduce dependency on OEMs of Western and Russian origin. Members from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) establishments, the academia and the civil aviation industry deliberated on creating an implementable framework for indigenous repair and development of avionic aggregates within the country,” stated the Defence press release.
Air Marshal Pande emphasised the need to create solutions within the country for sustenance of IAF fleets and reduce the dependency on foreign OEMs to the minimum.
Five theme-based sessions were conducted and each session was chaired by DRDO and IAF officials. Experts presented their views on developing indigenous repair capability using modern diagnostic and repair techniques, infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) based technology for fault diagnosis, reverse engineering of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and COTS-based MOSA framework for developing avionic aggregates besides challenges related to certification towards adoption of COTS technology in aviation.
Punjab govt to introduce tracking device in passenger vehicles
Chandigarh The Punjab government will soon introduce vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) system in all passenger service vehicles such as buses, mini-buses and taxis from August 1. The state government has also decided to link “One Bus One Permit” with Vaahan portal. It was also decided to upload joint time tables on the web portal so as to ensure equal frequency and transparency in the public transport system of the state.
Chandigarh/New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, on Tuesday rejected the government's committee on minimum support price, saying “so-called farmer leaders” who supported the now-repealed farm laws are its members. Senior SKM member Darshan Pal alleged the Centre's committee looks “bogus” as it does not talk about ensuring the legal rights of farmers.
Pune MSRTC division issues strict instructions to drivers after MP bus accident
After a Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation bus fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday, the Pune MSRTC division has now sent strict guidelines to all its depots and regarding safe driving and a not over speeding during the monsoons. “Out buses are continuously plying tourist destinations like Mahabaleshwar, Kolhapur, Yawatmal and other parts where flood-like situations occurred. We have asked them to halt during emergencies,” he added.
TET like exam for appointment of teachers in UP madarsas soon
On the lines of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board will introduce the Madarsa Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) for the selection of teachers in madarsas. “The test will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board. However, the rules of the test will have to be amended before implementing it,” said chairman of Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed.
Two fire, one tree fall incidents reported in Pune
Pune: Two incidents of fire were reported in the city on Tuesday. A small room in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre caught fire in Yerawada locality and a cylinder exploded at a tea outlet “Premacha Chaha” in Manikbaug area of Sinhgad road early morning. According to the fire department officials, no casualty was reported in both incidents. A huge tree fell on the main road in Manikbaug locality at 9 am on Tuesday.
