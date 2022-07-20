Create solutions, reduce dependency on foreign OEMs: Air Marshal Vibhas Pande

Pune: The Indian Air Force (IAF) hosted a two-day avionics indigenisation seminar (AVISEM–22) on Monday and Tuesday at Base Repair Depot, Pune, focusing on reducing dependency on original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of Western and Russian origin.

The seminar titled “Indigenisation of avionics aggregates based on modular open system architecture (MOSA) framework” was chaired by Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Maintenance Command IAF.

“The core objective of the seminar was to translate the Aatmanirbharta mantra into an actionable framework on the ground, to promote adoption of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology in aviation system and reduce dependency on OEMs of Western and Russian origin. Members from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) establishments, the academia and the civil aviation industry deliberated on creating an implementable framework for indigenous repair and development of avionic aggregates within the country,” stated the Defence press release.

Air Marshal Pande emphasised the need to create solutions within the country for sustenance of IAF fleets and reduce the dependency on foreign OEMs to the minimum.

Five theme-based sessions were conducted and each session was chaired by DRDO and IAF officials. Experts presented their views on developing indigenous repair capability using modern diagnostic and repair techniques, infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) based technology for fault diagnosis, reverse engineering of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and COTS-based MOSA framework for developing avionic aggregates besides challenges related to certification towards adoption of COTS technology in aviation.