Cyber attack on firm with ransom demand

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have filed a case against an unidentified person following a cyber attack on the main server of a biopharma company. The accused allegedly hacked into the firm’s server and demanded $80,000 ( ₹68 lakh) after locking all data files. Sagar Poman, sub-inspector, cyber police station, Pimpri-Chinchwad police said, “Expert teams are working to regain the data.” (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported at MJ Biopharm Pvt Ltd Company located in Phase 2 of Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park between 1.30pm and 5.30pm on Sunday.

According to the police, prima facie it seems that company officials clicked on an unknown email that allowed the accused to allegedly encrypt data stored in 15 servers. The attacker left a message asking company officials to contact on the address provided to regain access to the folders demanding ransom $80,000 in return.

Police confirmed that no ransom was paid to the attacker.

As per the complaint filed by Amitava Pal, 48, from Hinjewadi, a case has been filed at cyber cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday under Sections 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 43, 66, 72 of the Information Technology Act.