Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cyber attack on firm with ransom demand

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2025 06:54 AM IST

The incident was reported at MJ Biopharm Pvt Ltd Company located in Phase 2 of Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park between 1.30pm and 5.30pm on Sunday

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have filed a case against an unidentified person following a cyber attack on the main server of a biopharma company. The accused allegedly hacked into the firm’s server and demanded $80,000 ( 68 lakh) after locking all data files.

Sagar Poman, sub-inspector, cyber police station, Pimpri-Chinchwad police said, “Expert teams are working to regain the data.” (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Sagar Poman, sub-inspector, cyber police station, Pimpri-Chinchwad police said, “Expert teams are working to regain the data.” (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported at MJ Biopharm Pvt Ltd Company located in Phase 2 of Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park between 1.30pm and 5.30pm on Sunday.

According to the police, prima facie it seems that company officials clicked on an unknown email that allowed the accused to allegedly encrypt data stored in 15 servers. The attacker left a message asking company officials to contact on the address provided to regain access to the folders demanding ransom $80,000 in return.

Sagar Poman, sub-inspector, cyber police station, Pimpri-Chinchwad police said, “Expert teams are working to regain the data.”

Police confirmed that no ransom was paid to the attacker.

As per the complaint filed by Amitava Pal, 48, from Hinjewadi, a case has been filed at cyber cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday under Sections 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 43, 66, 72 of the Information Technology Act.

News / Cities / Pune / Cyber attack on firm with ransom demand
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On