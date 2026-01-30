‘Dada’ gone, Baramati residents anxious about what lies ahead

Pune: As Baramati struggles to come to terms with the sudden loss of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, a deeper anxiety has begun to surface among residents of his hometown in Pune district: what happens next to the town he shaped for decades. People gathered in huge numbers to pay their respects at the funeral of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar at Baramati in Pune district on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

For years, Pawar was seen as the driving force behind Baramati’s transformation. Locals from the sugarcane-growing region say development rarely required demands or petitions. Projects and initiatives, they recall, often came from Pawar himself, driven by what many describe as his personal interest in the town’s growth.

A day after Pawar, who died in a plane crash near Baramati, was cremated with full state honours, grief gave way to uncertainty. Many residents said his absence has left a void that feels impossible to fill.

Teacher Ganesh Londhe said Baramati’s development was a product of Pawar’s vision and long-term planning. “I don’t remember a time when people had to approach Dada asking for development. He was always keen to introduce something new. Losing him so suddenly has left us staring at darkness. Everyone is worried about Baramati’s future,” Londhe said.

Lawyer Vilas Gaikwad described the crash as the darkest moment in the town’s history. “It is still hard to believe that Ajit Dada is no longer with us. The future now appears uncertain,” he said.

Residents also recalled Pawar’s tough stance on law and order, particularly his zero-tolerance approach towards crimes against women. “Because of his firm action against criminals and anti-social elements, women felt safe and could move around the town even late at night,” said Vaishali Lokhande, a student.

For Rahul Nahargoje, the scale of development Pawar brought to Baramati sets it apart nationally. “There may not be another city in the country that matches what Ajit Dada achieved here. The biggest question for Baramatikars now is what lies ahead. Many of us fear development may slow down,” he said.

Ajit Pawar, 66, the Nationalist Congress Party chief, was cremated on Thursday at the Vidya Pratishthan College ground in Baramati. He and four others were killed when the chartered aircraft they were travelling in crashed on Wednesday.