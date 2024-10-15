Dating app users targeted in kidnapping, robbery cases 

PUNE: The Pune Rural Police have busted a gang of three men for allegedly targeting users of a dating app through a string of kidnappings and robberies. According to police officials, victims were lured into meetings with the suspects, who then executed coordinated attacks to rob and kidnap them. In the latest case registered at Shikarpur police station, police have arrested three suspects linked to kidnapping through a dating app. During the interrogation of the three suspects their involvement in five similar cases was also revealed. Pune Rural Police have busted gang of three men for allegedly targeting users of dating app through string of kidnappings and robberies. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pankaj Deshmukh, SP Pune Rural said, “During the investigation of a kidnapping case we have busted a gang operating from Ahmednagar district targeting dating app users by threatening, robbing them by approaching unknown persons by using a dating app.”

Police officials are investigating their potential connections to a broader network, as similar complaints have been reported across various police stations in the region.

The suspects have been identified as Sushant Nagare (25) and Mayur Gaikwad (24), both from Ahmednagar district, and Shreyas Angre (24) from Sambhajinagar.

The investigation began after a kidnapping case reported on October 10. The victim was abducted from Jai Malhar Khanawal in Shikrapur, Pune district. The suspects allegedly approached him under the pretense of asking for directions to Mumbai, then forcibly pulled him into their car. They assaulted him and stole his valuables, including his mobile phone.

The victim managed to escape when the suspects stopped to buy a water bottle on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road. He later filed a complaint with the police, who identified the car and arrested the suspects. According to authorities, three of the two accused are on record criminals and involved in body offence cases registered against them.

Interrogation revealed that the gang targeted ‘Grindr app’ users by contacting them through the app, arranging meetings, and then robbing and kidnapping them.

“The accused would use the app to chat with potential victims, gain their locations, and then ambush them,” said a police officer.

Three such cases have been reported at Shikrapur police station, with another case at Lonikand police station, where the suspects allegedly stole ₹80,000 from a victim. Police officials said that Gaikwad and Nagare are repeat offenders from Ahmednagar district. The Pune Rural Police have appealed to the public to report any similar incidents immediately.