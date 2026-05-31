Day after hooch tragedy, Excise Department cracks down; 52 arrested in 55 cases

A day after the poisonous liquor tragedy that claimed 15 lives in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the State Excise Department launched a massive district-wide crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, registering 55 cases and arresting 52 persons within 24 hours. The department seized liquor, chemicals and equipment collectively valued at ₹24.12 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The operation was launched on Friday following directions from senior excise officials after the tragedy exposed the scale of illicit liquor manufacturing and distribution networks operating across the region. To intensify surveillance and enforcement, the department deployed 21 special squads across Pune district to target illegal liquor manufacturing units, storage facilities, transportation routes and distribution channels.

State Excise Commissioner Atul Kanade said, “We formed 21 squads across Pune district and registered 55 cases, arresting 52 accused during Friday’s operation. During the raids, we seized 4,480 litres of hand-distilled country liquor and over 42,000 litres of chemicals used in the manufacture of illicit liquor.”

The department seized liquor, chemicals and equipment collectively valued at ₹24.12 lakh, he added.

Raids were conducted in Loni Kalbhor, Ambi near Talegaon, Apti in Shirur taluka and parts of Velhe, among other locations in Pune district.

As per officials, the coordinated operation led to the seizure of large quantities of country liquor and chemicals allegedly intended for the manufacture of spurious liquor. Preliminary investigations indicate that the seized chemicals were meant to be used in the production and distribution of illicit alcohol across different parts of the district.

Officials said the crackdown has dealt a significant blow to operators involved in the illegal liquor trade.

Data shared by the Excise Department shows that during 2025-26, it registered 6,462 cases related to illicit liquor activities and seized 3.15 lakh litres of country liquor and 17.73 lakh litres of chemicals. During the same period, the department seized property and material worth ₹29.74 crore. Action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act was also initiated against five persons involved in manufacturing hand-distilled country liquor.

The department further revealed that three cases had already been registered against the prime accused, Yogesh Wankhede. A preventive detention order had been issued against him in January 2025, but he had remained absconding since then.

The crackdown comes amid an ongoing investigation into the hooch tragedy that has raised serious concerns about the functioning of illegal liquor networks in Pune district. Authorities are probing the source of the toxic liquor and tracing the entire supply chain involved in its manufacture and distribution.

Senior excise officials said the department has adopted a zero-tolerance approach, and similar enforcement drives will continue in the coming days. Special teams have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance in vulnerable areas and take stringent action against those involved in the illegal liquor trade.

Officials said the latest operation is part of a crackdown by law enforcement agencies following the hooch tragedy. Police and excise authorities have already arrested several suspects, suspended officials accused of negligence and intensified raids across Pune district to prevent the circulation of illicit liquor.