Daytime goods transport in central peth areas banned till Nov 12

PUNE: With central parts of the city witnessing a surge in shoppers ahead of Diwali, the traffic police have prohibited the transport of goods to shops in crowded Peth areas during the daytime, permitting loading and unloading only between 11 pm and 9 am till November 12. The restrictions have come into force from Monday, October 26; and cover prominent commercial stretches including Laxmi Road, Tulshibaug, Mahatma Phule Mandai, Bohri Ali, Ganesh Peth, Ravivar Peth, Shukrawar Peth, Tapkir Galli, Kumthekar Road, Kelkar Road and Bajirao Road among other shopping areas. With central parts of the city witnessing a surge in shoppers ahead of Diwali, the traffic police have prohibited the transport of goods to shops in crowded Peth areas during the daytime. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The move aims to ease congestion and ensure safe movement of pedestrians and vehicles during the festive season. Narrow roads coupled with heavy footfalls in these market areas make it difficult for goods’ vehicles to move without obstructing traffic, especially during the day. Under the revised arrangement, traders and shopkeepers will have to schedule deliveries and loading and unloading operations within the designated 10-hour window from 11 pm to 9 am. Goods’ vehicles will not be permitted to undertake these activities in the said areas during the daytime.

Sandeep Bhajibhakare, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “The presence of goods’ vehicles on narrow and crowded market streets can obstruct traffic and inconvenience pedestrians, particularly during peak shopping hours. We have therefore restricted delivery operations to night-time and early-morning hours.”

The restrictions come as shopping areas in central Pune attract an increasing number of shoppers in the runup to Diwali; and will remain in force till November 12.