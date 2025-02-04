Delegation including PMC staff, BJP activists to visit Indore for cleanliness study tour 

A delegation of 300 people, including 100 workers from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) involved in the daily cleanliness drive is set to visit Indore, India’s top-ranked city in the Centre’s Swachh Bharat rankings, for a three-day cleanliness study tour. The tour to be held between February 5 to 7, is part of the “Clean, Beautiful, and Developed Kasba” initiative launched by Kasba Assembly constituency MLA Hemant Rasane. (HT PHOTO)

The group also includes BJP workers, members of Ganesh mandals, schoolteachers and representatives from various NGOs.

The tour to be held between February 5 to 7, is part of the “Clean, Beautiful, and Developed Kasba” initiative launched by Kasba Assembly constituency MLA Hemant Rasane. The initiative aims to transform the historically and culturally significant Kasba area into one of India’s cleanest constituencies.

This marks the first time such a large number of PMC sanitation workers will travel outside Maharashtra for a study tour. The team will observe Indore’s garbage collection and waste management practices, including visits to waste processing plants. Shraddha Tomar, head of Indore Smart City, will guide the delegation.

Kasba Peth MLA Rasane stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent meeting with newly elected legislators in Mumbai, emphasised the importance of study tours for implementing development projects effectively. Inspired by this, the Kasba cleanliness initiative is adopting best practices from Indore. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has facilitated coordination between the Pune delegation and the Indore Municipal Corporation, ensuring administrative support for the study tour.

“Recently Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav was in a city. I discussed this idea with him. The MP chief minister immediately spoke with Indore Municipal Corporation and this programme was designed. The 300 employees mainly include those who are working in the solid waste management department. Apart from him some citizen groups and Ganesh mandal workers too part of this study tour.”

Rasne said the purpose is to replicate some of the best practices adopted by Indore in keeping the city clean, mainly the Kasba Peth assembly constituency.

The tour will also include a visit to Ujjain, home to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, to study religious site development models. Rasane noted that Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti government has extended support to the “Garbage-Free Kasba” campaign, with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis promising necessary assistance after a detailed discussion.

“As Indore has successfully remained number one at the national level, we have decided to adopt some good practices from them mainly in the Kasba Peth assembly area which is the heart of the city. Even I spoke with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and discussed the issue with him. Fadnavis too has supported this initiative and promised to extend all the help from state government for such programmes.”