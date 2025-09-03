PUNE: Everyone and their double took the stage at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, bringing the house down with their stories. The occasion was the city’s first ever ‘Twins’ Meet’, organised Tuesday afternoon as part of the 37th edition of the ‘Pune Festival’ and inspired by Kodinhi, the ‘twin capital of India’ located in Kerala. Double celebrations: Pune Festival hosts city’s first ever Twins’ Meet

Not surprisingly, over 125 twins registered for the event with over 50 pairs, ranging from toddlers to septuagenarians, turning up for the meet that marked the launch of Pune’s first ‘Twins’ Club’ or community for families with twins. Fittingly the backdrop featured Luv and Kush, the twins born to Lord Rama and Sita according to Hindu mythology. The programme began with clowns from Rambo Circus welcoming all the participating twins even as their families looked on with pride. The show was peppered with anecdotes from parents juggling ‘double the joy with double the effort’ to now grown-up twins recounting their uncanny mix-ups.

Rohini Shinde, mother of twins Ankita and Avanti shared, “They are so similar that if one feels hungry, the other feels hungry too. When one gets a fever, the other gets it too. But personality-wise, they are very different—one is naughty, the other is calm. It is both a joy and a challenge to raise them.”

Twins Jia and Jisha, both first graders, are inseparable. “They help each other with everything—tying their hair, laces, homework. Still, there’s competition. If I pay more attention to Jia, Jisha feels insecure. That is the real challenge of raising twins,” their mother shared.

Dr Arvind recalled an incident with his twin Avinash, an Air Force officer. “Once at a security check in Baroda, my brother entered first. I followed later, and nobody stopped me—they assumed I was him. When we came out together, everyone was stunned. Such cases show how identical twins can pose challenges even for security systems.”

Gracing the occasion with her presence was Taslina, the sarpanch of Kodinhi in Malappuram district, a village known globally for its unusually high number of twin births. “Our village has fascinated scientists since 1949, but the exact reason for the high rate of twin births remains unexplained. Several studies have been conducted, but no conclusive answers have emerged,” she shared.

Former MP Vandana Chavan, who inaugurated the event, said that Pune Festival’s strength lies in its inclusivity. “It has created a distinct identity worldwide. By embracing every social and cultural element, it continues to inspire society and spread awareness,” she said.

Writer Shripal Sabnis, invited as a guest, called the gathering ‘extraordinary and unique’, noting how it touched both the scientific and cultural dimensions of twinhood.

Science behind the similarity

Beyond the banter, the meet took a deep dive into the science behind identical twins. “They share the same genetic makeup, which is why they often look alike and have similar traits. But environment, upbringing, and even epigenetics—processes that switch genes on or off—shape the differences between them. That is why one twin may develop diabetes or heart disease while the other remains healthy. Studying twins helps us understand how a combination of genes and lifestyle impacts human health,” said gynaecologist Dr Arun Gadre.

Towards a tradition

Event convener Praveen Walimbe said that the idea had been years in the making. “This is the first time Pune has hosted a twins’ meet. The response was overwhelming. We wanted to celebrate this rare bond but also open conversations on the unique growth patterns and life experiences of twins. Today’s response ensures it will become a regular feature of the Pune Festival,” Walimbe said.