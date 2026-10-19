Drought dims festive cheer as marigold prices hit 120 per kg

A shortage of marigold flowers amid drought conditions has pushed wholesale prices to ₹100-120 per kg in the city ahead of Dussehra on Tuesday, adding to consumers’ festive expenses.

Traders expect demand to remain strong until Dussehra, with fresh arrivals in the coming days likely to determine whether prices ease. (FILE)

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Traders at the Pune Market Yard attributed the price rise to reduced supplies and a surge in demand from households, temples and businesses preparing for the festival. Marigolds are widely used for puja, garlands, torans and decorations during Dussehra.

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“The supply of marigold flowers has reduced this year, and the drought has affected availability. At the same time, demand has increased ahead of Dussehra. Prices have therefore risen to around ₹100 to 120 per kg, and it has become difficult to meet the demand at the usual rates,” said Santosh Kewade, a flower trader at Market Yard.

Another trader, Parshuram Jawadekar, said market arrivals were insufficient to meet the festive demand.

“Marigold flowers are in high demand during Dussehra, but the quantity arriving in the market is not sufficient to meet the requirements. When supply is low and demand increases, prices naturally go up. Customers are buying smaller quantities or spending more than they normally would to complete their festive preparations,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Consumers, too, are feeling the pinch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consumers, too, are feeling the pinch. {{/usCountry}}

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“We buy marigold flowers every year for pooja and decorations at home, but the prices are much higher this time. Even a small quantity adds to the overall expense, and we have to adjust our purchases while keeping up with the festival traditions,” said Pune resident Kavita Joshi.

Traders expect demand to remain strong until Dussehra, with fresh arrivals in the coming days likely to determine whether prices ease.