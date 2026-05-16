Pune: Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Thursday inaugurated 45 model primary health centres (PHCs) across Pune district. After inaugurating the centre at Hol in Baramati, Pawar declared the remaining 44 centres open via video conferencing. Dy CM Sunetra Pawar inaugurates 45 model PHCs across Pune

Pawar said the simultaneous inauguration of 44 PHCs in one day reduced unnecessary expenditure, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on less spending and energy conservation.

The upgraded model PHCs aim to bring urban-grade healthcare infrastructure to rural areas. These centres include modular operation theatres, digital health management information systems, well-equipped maternity wards, cleaner patient-friendly spaces and improved maternal and child health services.

“Public health must become a people’s movement. We must resolve to make every village health-rich,” Pawar said during the inauguration.

Currently, Pune district has 110 PHCs of which 55 are being converted into model PHCs. Of these, 19 have completed advanced modernisation and are functioning at full capacity. Work at seven centres is in progress. Another 29 PHCs are undergoing renovation for maternity and surgical units.

“Citizens should get quality, accessible and timely healthcare. That is the government’s highest responsibility. Building these centres is important, but keeping them active and ensuring proper use is equally important,” Pawar said.

She also announced an ambitious cervical cancer prevention programme for Baramati. Under the initiative, Cervical Cancer Free Baramati for Mothers and Daughters, all women aged 30 to 65 in Baramati taluka will receive free HPV DNA screening. Girls aged 9 to 14 will be provided HPV vaccination.

“This is not just a health campaign. It is a long-term protective shield for mothers and daughters. We are determined to make Baramati a cervical cancer-free taluka,” Pawar said.

Pawar added that the model PHC concept emerged from the late Ajit Pawar’s vision to strengthen district healthcare infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Public Health minister Prakash Abitkar said the Pune model would now be studied for wider implementation across Maharashtra. “The Hol model PHC is an important beginning. We will work to replicate this model across the state,” Abitkar said.

ZP CEO Gajanan Patil said the centres will ensure that rural citizens receive quality treatment close to home. “Last year alone, PHCs in Pune district recorded 49 lakh OPD visits. We aim to convert all PHCs into model centres in the coming years,” Patil said.