EMR facility to come up at Ahmednagar, Miraj railway stations

Pune: The Pune division of Central Railway has recently e-auctioned space to open an emergency medical room (EMR) each at Ahmednagar and Miraj railway stations to enhance passenger safety and provide prompt medical assistance.

The licence for Ahmednagar has been awarded to M/s Moraya Multi Speciality Hospital, Ahmednagar, with a license fee of ₹91,000 per annum, while for Miraj, it has been awarded to M/s Sevasadan Lifeline Pvt Ltd, Sangli, with a license fee of ₹99,999 per annum.

Both the contracts are awarded for five years.

The facility is presently available at Pune Railway Station run by Ruby Hall Clinic.

“The establishment of EMRs at Ahmednagar and Miraj stations is a significant step toward enhancing passenger safety. These round-the-clock medical rooms are especially crucial during critical emergencies,” said divisional commercial manager Hemant Kumar Behera, adding that 100 sq ft is dedicated to a pharmacy at both stations.

Medical facilities will be available to both bonafide (ticket-holding) and non-bonafide (non-ticket-holding) passengers.

This makes the potential earning for Railways of ₹1,90,999 per annum, thereby supporting revenue generation while ensuring passenger welfare, according to the official statement released on Tuesday.