Ex-army man shoots wife dead near court premises in Shirur, mother-in-law injured
An ex-army person opened fire at his estranged wife and mother-in-law from point-blank distance from his licensed revolver next to the court premises on Tuesday in Shirur, around 70 kilometres from Pune.
His wife succumbed to bullet injuries while his mother-in-law sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.
The broad daylight shooting took place inside the public works department (PWD) compound which is adjacent to the court premises, Pune rural police officials said.
The deceased was identified as Manjula Dhavale (40) and her injured mother has been identified as Tulsabai Ranganath Zambre (55).
The accused Deepak Pandurang Dhavale (45) and his brother Sandeep, both from Ambarnath in Thane district, travelled to Shirur in an auto rickshaw for the scheduled court hearing on alimony related to the victim.
After she was shot, Manjula was laying in a pool of blood and was surrounded by a crowd. A few of them rushed her along with the injured mother to the hospital.
“The shooting took place around 12pm on the premises of the public works department, which is located next to the civil court,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police said.
Police officials said the trio initially had an argument, after which the assailant pulled out a pistol and fired. His wife Manjula died on the spot after being hit by two bullets. It was the final hearing in the case, police said.
The Dhavale brothers later fled in the same auto-rickshaw they had come in though police arrested them on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway near Ranjangaon.
“We have arrested both Deepak Dhavale and his brother Sandeep. Local staff from Ranjangaon police station chased them and recovered the weapon too,” said Deshmukh.
Officials said Tulsabai Zamare suffered one bullet and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
“The deceased woman, Manjula and Deepak were having domestic issues and she had filed a case for alimony in the court. She reached Shirur with her mother for the hearing of the case when Deepak fired at her and she succumbed to the bullet injuries,” said additional superintendent of police Milind Mohite.
The incident spread panic in the town as police had to call extra force to bring chaos in order.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics