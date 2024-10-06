‘Ex-cricketer Salil Ankola’s mother was suffering from schizophrenia, probe underway’

The Pune city police on Saturday confirmed that mother of former cricketer Salil Ankola was a schizophrenia patient since a long time and investigation of her death is underway. The police officials probing the case said the injuries prima facie look ‘self-inflicted’. Police have also recovered a kitchen knife and screwdriver lying nearby her body. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Mala Ashok Ankola, 77, was found dead in her flat on Prabhat Road on Friday with her throat slit.

The police officials probing the case said the injuries prima facie look ‘self-inflicted’. Police have also recovered a kitchen knife and screwdriver lying nearby her body.

“As per the documents submitted by the relatives of the deceased, it is confirmed that Mala was a schizophrenia patient and was undergoing treatment since 1998. As of now we have not come to any conclusion and probe is going on,” said a senior police officer.

Senior police officer said preliminary post mortem report has indicated death due to multiple injuries. A detailed report is awaited

There is no CCTV footage available in that particular lane of Prabhat Road where the deceased lived with her daughter, said police.

When the incident happened, Mala’s daughter had left for work. After the domestic help reached their residence but nobody responded to repeated ringing of the doorbell Mala’s daughter was informed. When the domestic help along with others entered the flat, they found Ankola lying motionless with injuries. She was promptly taken to a private hospital, where Mala was pronounced dead.

As of now, police have filed an accidental death case report.