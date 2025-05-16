Fadnavis backs Turkiye apple boycott as Pune traders claim threat from Pakistan

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday lauded Pune traders for their decision to stop importing apples and dry fruits from Turkiye, calling it a ‘nation first’ stand in response to Turkiye’s support to Pakistan. A group of fruit traders in Pune decided to stop importing apples from Turkiye in protest against the country’s open support to Pakistan. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“I congratulate all traders who have decided to boycott imports from Turkiye. At this juncture, ‘nation first’ should be our stand. There is a need to teach a lesson not only to those who orchestrated the killings in Pahalgam but also to the countries supporting them,” said Fadnavis.

A group of fruit traders in Pune decided to stop importing apples from Turkiye in protest against the country’s open support to Pakistan.

A trader on Thursday claimed to have received a threatening voice message from Pakistan.

Suyog Zende, a trader at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Marketyard, and several others had recently announced they would not deal in apples from Turkiye after that country criticised India’s recent strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“Around 9 am, I started getting phone calls, but I didn’t answer them. Later, I received a voice note. The message contained slurs against India and claimed we cannot harm Pakistan or Turkiye. I responded with a voice message of my own,” Zende told reporters.

Traders are planning to meet the Pune police commissioner in this regard, he added.

As part of the protest, traders at Marketyard on Thursday threw apples imported from Turkiye onto the road.

According to Zende, traders in Pune import apples, litchis, plums, cherries, and dry fruits from Turkiye. He said the import of apples alone is worth around ₹1,200 crore.