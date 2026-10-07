Fadnavis calls for Mahayuti talks as allies rebel in Pune MLC polls

The Mahayuti’s efforts to reach a consensus over candidates for the Pune division MLC elections have run into trouble, with Shiv Sena and BJP leaders filing nominations against each other for the Teachers constituency and an NCP leader entering the Graduate constituency race.

Shiv Sena leader Mangesh Chivate filed his nomination for the Teachers constituency. (HT)

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Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the alliance partners would continue deliberations to finalise candidates for the two constituencies.

His remarks came after Shiv Sena leader Mangesh Chivate filed his nomination for the Teachers constituency, a day after BJP’s Kaustubh Gawade entered the fray for the same seat.

“The alliance partners could not reach a consensus on which party would contest the Teachers constituency polls. Hence, we decided that candidates from both parties will file their nominations. We will continue deliberations to resolve the issue,” Fadnavis said.

Chivate’s nomination was attended by senior Shiv Sena leaders, including cabinet ministers Uday Samant and Prakash Abitkar. Samant said Chivate was the party’s official candidate.

Shiv Sena had staked its claim to the Teachers seat, but the BJP announced Gawade’s candidature, apparently catching its ally off guard. Sena chief Eknath Shinde had on Monday reiterated that his party would contest the seat.

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{{^usCountry}} “There is still time left to withdraw nominations. Our party is firm on contesting the polls. There will be discussions among the alliance partners on the issue,” Shinde had said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is still time left to withdraw nominations. Our party is firm on contesting the polls. There will be discussions among the alliance partners on the issue,” Shinde had said. {{/usCountry}}

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Another Sena leader, Sachin Sanap, also filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the Teachers constituency.

The alliance faces a similar challenge in the Graduate constituency, with senior NCP leader Pratap Mane filing his nomination despite the BJP fielding Smita Jadhav.

Mane said the undivided NCP had won the seat in 2020 and claimed it was the party’s “natural” choice to contest it. “Unfortunately, BJP took away that seat and announced the candidate. I am firm on contesting since I have been preparing for over two years,” he said.

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The NCP(SP) has fielded Harsada Deshmukh-Jadhav, daughter of retired IAS officer Prabhakar Deshmukh, for the Graduate constituency. The MVA’s Congress has fielded Dinkar Aasgaonkar for the Teachers seat.

The elections for both constituencies will be held on October 23, with counting scheduled for October 27. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is October 9.

With nominations closing on Tuesday, 67 candidates had filed papers for the Teachers constituency and 87 for the Graduate constituency.