Fadnavis promises to complete Indrayani river rejuvenation work on priority

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 04, 2025 08:20 AM IST

Earlier on December 30, Shiv Sena (UBT) Aditya Thackeray urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister to take stringent action against industrial units polluting the Indrayani river

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised to complete Indrayani river rejuvenation and beautification project on priority and instructed the industries in the area to make sure that no effluent goes into the river. Fadnavis visited Alandi on Friday and visited the Sant Dnyaneshwar Samadhi.

Fadnavis visited Alandi on Friday and visited the Sant Dnyaneshwar Samadhi. (HT FILE)
Fadnavis visited Alandi on Friday and visited the Sant Dnyaneshwar Samadhi. (HT FILE)

“The Indrayani River cannot be cleaned in one day. The water from the villages, cities and industries goes to the Indrani river. We have started the clarification of this water before releasing it in the Indrayani River. We are arranging the funds for Nagar Palikas and Mahanagar Palika for this. We have also instructed industries to make sure that no influent goes in the river,” said Fadnavis.

Earlier on December 30, Shiv Sena (UBT) Aditya Thackeray urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister to take stringent action against industrial units polluting the Indrayani river.

“The issue of pollution of the Indrayani River is becoming more serious day by day. It is affecting the health of the locals and devotees. We had brought this issue to the attention of the administration in 2023 as well, but even then, there was zero action!” Aditya Thackeray posted on X.

He further said that Fadnavis should pay close attention to this and get the proposal for cleaning the river.

Indrayani river is a sacred river in the Alandi town of Pune. The Indrayani River originates in Kurvande village near Lonavala, a hill station in the Sahyadri mountains.

It is revered as a holy river and is associated with religious figures such as Sant Tukaram and Dnyaneshwar.

(With Agency inputs)

