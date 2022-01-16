Fake doctor, his aide arrested from Pune for duping elderly patient

Police have arrested a fake doctor and his assistant from Pune for allegedly duping a Mumbai-based 73-year-old woman, who had paid ₹2 lakh to him for treatment of her knee pain, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Hanis Abdul Hamid Sheikh alias Dr Malik (44) and his assistant Zahid Salim Hussain, were caught from Kondhwa locality in Pune on Friday, he said.

"In December last year, the complainant had approached the police saying that Dr Malik had taken ₹two lakh from her, assuring that he would treat her knee pain. However, despite the so-called treatment, she continued to feel the pain in her knees," assistant inspector Swapnil Patil of Cuffe Parade police station said.

After a probe, it was found that Sheikh is a bogus doctor, following which an FIR was registered against him and he was caught along with his assistant, he said.

He had committed a similar crime in the past, police said. The arrested duo was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating) and further investigation is underway, official added.

