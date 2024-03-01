Fake GST officials conduct raid, loot trader at Market Yard

Pune: Five persons pretending to be officers of Goods and Services Tax (GST) department and one posing as a journalist conducted a fake raid at a shop in Market Yard, duping the trader of around ₹20,000. According to the complaint, the accused dressed as GST officials arrived at the trader’s office Om Trading Company Bhusar Market, claiming to be conducting an inspection for tax compliance. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Mahesh Totamal Daryani (52), a betel nut trader, filed a complaint at the Market Yard Police Station on Thursday regarding the incident that took place on February 8.

The trader cooperated with the fake officials believing them to be legitimate representatives of the tax authority. However, as the inspection progressed, the impostors began demanding arbitrary fines and penalties for alleged violations.

Sensing something amiss, the trader sought identity cards and authority papers from the visitors to conduct the raid. His demand left the accused flee the spot.

According to Daryani, one of the individuals in the team was drunk.

Meanwhile, the complainant called other traders and office-bearers of traders’ association and the accused escaped before their arrival. Of the six accused, one was pretending to be a journalist.

Daryani said, “They dressed like officials, and I cooperated with them. However, when they asked to settle dues, I grew suspicious. Why should I pay them when my records are up to date.”

According to the police, during the raid, a fake officer took ₹20,000 kept at a drawer of the Daryani’s cabin and told him that they were seizing it. The incident was recorded in CCTV cameras installed at the shop.

After the incident, the complainant approached the GST office and alerted them about the incident, and the latter suggested him to report to the police.

Swapnali Shinde, senior inspector, Market Yard Police Station, said, “We will crack the case soon.”

According to Shinde, after the incident, traders and their association decided to register a police complaint and approached the police on Thursday.

A case under Sections 170, 419, 420 of the IPC has been registered against the six unknown individuals at Market Yard Police Station.