Mumbai, Private tourist bus operators are charging two to three times the usual rates ahead of Diwali, passengers have alleged, with tickets on some routes reportedly costing as much as ₹7,000.

Fares of private buses shoot up during Diwali rush, passengers allege 2-3-fold hike

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Some passengers have taken to social media to criticise Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and his department for the alleged failure to regulate fares.

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Fares have risen from ₹700 to ₹4,000 on one route, claimed a social media user.

"Are there no regulations whatsoever on private bus ticket prices? Fares have reached ₹6,000-7,000, almost the same as flight tickets. What are people who book at the last minute supposed to do? Celebrate Diwali in their paying guest accommodation?" an X user said.

Another 'X' user asked whether the minister was "asleep or pretending to be".

"People work hard throughout the year in cities like Mumbai and Pune and hope to spend a few happy moments with their families during Diwali. How can ticket prices jump from ₹700 to ₹4,000?" the user posted sharing screenshots of some booking apps.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the complaints, the Pune Regional Transport Office launched a special inspection drive on November 1 against private contract buses to curb excessive fares. The drive will continue until November 20, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the complaints, the Pune Regional Transport Office launched a special inspection drive on November 1 against private contract buses to curb excessive fares. The drive will continue until November 20, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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RTO officers said that private buses cannot charge more than 1.5 times the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation fare for the corresponding category of buses. Operators are also required to display fare charts inside their vehicles.

Action will be taken against operators found charging excess fares, they said.

Inspection teams will also check permits, whether buses are carrying passengers beyond authorised capacity and whether they have the mandatory safety equipment.

Passengers can lodge complaints about excess fares through the RTO's helpline 1800-22-0110 by sharing the bus details and photographs of their tickets, officials said.

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Transport commissioner Rajesh Narvekar could not be reached for comment on the issue.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.