Pune:

A day after questions were raised over the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) selective enforcement of food safety regulations and scrutiny (or lack of) of roadside food vendors, the authorities have issued ‘stop business’ notices to five eateries in the Pune Camp area for operating without a valid food safety license/registration; officials said.

The FDA has issued ‘stop business’ notices to five establishments, namely Classic Club Sandwich, Shree Krishna Chole Bhature, A-1 Sandwich, Let’s Barbecue and Shree Krishna Chowpatty – all located on Taboot street. The action was taken following inspection of 15 roadside eateries at Khau Galli, M G road.

According to officials, the inspection was carried out under the state government’s ‘Safe food, safe Maharashtra’ campaign. The inspection was conducted under the guidance of Shrikant Karkale, joint commissioner, FDA (food), Pune division; and designated officer N R Sarkate. Food safety officers Satish Hake, Pooja Bagade, Dipali Ghodke, Priya Rajgolkar and Namrata Mohite were part of the team; officials said. The five outlets were found operating without the mandatory Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license/registration. ‘Stop business’ notices were issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The action comes a day after Hindustan Times carried a news article titled, ‘Roadside food vendors largely unchecked amid FDA action against big eateries’ on November 16 about roadside food vendors and small eateries remaining largely unchecked even as the FDA stepped up action against prominent restaurants and hotels. The inspection was conducted the same evening the news report was published. While the inspection also brings smaller food business operators under the radar, concerns continue to be raised over the scale of enforcement across the city.

Karkale said, “All food business operators must obtain a valid license or registration certificate before starting their business. Strict legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply. The action against such eateries will continue.”