FDA suspends licenses of Pune’s Vaishali, Roopali hotels over food safety violations

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday suspended the food business licences of two of Pune’s best-known hotels, Vaishali and Roopali on Ferguson College Road, with immediate effect after inspections found serious violations of food safety standards. Officials said both food business operators must stop selling food, including through takeaway and home delivery, until they fix the deficiencies and receive written clearance from the FDA department. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

The action was taken as per section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Officials said both food business operators must stop selling food, including through takeaway and home delivery, until they fix the deficiencies and receive written clearance from the FDA department.

The FDA commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe, initiated the action under the ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign. Inspectors examined both establishments on November 13 and found serious lapses related to kitchen hygiene, food storage, cross-contamination risks and mandatory safety records.

Joint commissioner Shrikant R Karkale said, “The FDA has directed both establishments to rectify all serious deficiencies and undergo fresh inspections. They cannot resume any food business activity until they meet the prescribed food safety standards and receive written permission from the department. The suspension covers all food sales, including takeaway orders and home delivery.”

According to officials, food safety officer Ajinkya Subhash Umap inspected Vaishali hotel and recorded a score of 58 out of 98 during the inspection. The establishment was marked ‘non-compliant’.

Furthermore, the inspection found that the kitchen had inadequate space, with freezers used to store raw materials placed next to the women’s toilet. The dosa and uttappa griddle was located beside the men’s toilet, while washed utensils were kept on a table outside the toilet. Cooked rice, boiled potatoes and other prepared food items were found stored in an open corridor. The preparation of idli and dosa batter was also being carried out in an open and unsafe area. Raw chopped vegetables were placed directly above prepared food, creating a risk of cross-contamination.

Other deficiencies included the absence of insect-proof doors in the kitchen, missing temperature records and an updated drinking water test report. A valid Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC)-trained supervisor was also not present during the inspection.

The FDA said the violations were serious because the restaurant had previously been inspected in June 2026 and issued a notice to make improvements. However, similar deficiencies were found again. Assistant commissioner (food) Syed Imran Hashmi subsequently ordered the immediate suspension of its licence.

Roopali Hotel was inspected by food safety officer AD Zanjurne on November 13. Following a hearing, the department issued the suspension order on the same day.

At Roopali, food safety officer AD Zanjurne carried out the inspection. It was found that the kitchen was open and inadequately protected against dust, dirt and insects. Water stagnation, poor cleaning and improper waste disposal were also reported.

Furthermore, raw materials, semi-processed food and ready-to-eat items were found stored without proper covering and without labels or ‘use by’ dates. The inspection also found that raw and cooked food were not kept separately. Temperature-control records, a food safety management system (FSMS) plan, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and FoSTaC training records were also missing.

The action was taken under the guidance of joint commissioner Karkale and on the orders of the designated officer and assistant commissioner (food) Syed Imran Hashmi.

Nikita Jagannath Shetty, from Vaishali Hotel, said, “We will meet the compliance asked by the FDA and are try to complete it at the earliest and start the hotel. There have been no issues with the food quality or hygiene, but the points were raised about the open kitchen space. We will make the improvement, complete the compliance, and meet all the required criteria within two days.”

Shashindra Shetty, who manages Roopali Hotel, was unhappy because of the immediate and stern stance taken by the FDA. “The FDA conducted the inspection and immediately asked us to stop operations. At least they should have issued a notice and given some time to complete the compliance,” he said.

Shetty said most of the points or objections raised by the FDA are regarding the documentation. “There has been no objection or problem with the food quality or hygiene. This creates a misunderstanding amongst the customers. The hotel is in an old structure, and some changes are next to impossible. However, we will complete the compliance and start the hotel at the earliest to avoid inconvenience to the customers.

Meanwhile, customers said the hotel management should take responsibility and address the issues immediately.

Jay Jadhav, a regular customer, said, “Vaishali has been a regular dining destination for many of us. I have been coming here since college days. The food safety findings are concerning, particularly because customers trust established restaurants to maintain basic hygiene standards. The management must address these issues before reopening,” he said.

Snehal Kale, another regular customer at Roopali Hotel, said, “We have been visiting Roopali for years and did not expect such findings. I am the second generation visiting this place. Food safety and cleanliness should never be compromised, irrespective of a restaurant’s reputation. The management must take responsibility and restore customers’ confidence.”