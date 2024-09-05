FDA to start special drive in Pune to check food adulteration

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pune will start a special drive from Friday to check adulteration in samples of food items and sweets. Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, FDA, Pune region, said, during the drive, there will be strict vigilance over the production and sale of milk and dairy products such as khoya and sweets during the festive period. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per officials, between September and December, there are festivals like Ganeshotsav, Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas. However, during this season there is also a rise in the adulteration of food products driven by financial incentives to meet the growing demands of consumers.

Following directions from the FDA headquarters, the action will be taken as per the provisions of the Food and Safety Act 2006, Rules and Regulations 2011.

“The production of food items in unhygienic conditions, improper storage, and handling leads to contamination, poses health risks to consumers and diminishes the sanctity of the festivals. Repeated enforcement and inspection campaigns should be conducted to ensure the safety of products and to verify that they comply with food safety standards,” said Ulhas Ingawale, joint commissioner, FDA, headquarters.

“Suspicious food items will be seized, and samples will be sent to the lab for testing. Besides, if required repeated enforcement and inspection will be conducted to ensure the safety of food items and to verify that they comply with food safety standards,” he said.

Another senior official said, “A meeting with food business operators in Pune will be organised to guide them on legal provisions and hygiene practices. Instructions will be given to ensure the production, storage, transportation, and sale of sweets in a hygienic environment. Besides, food safety on wheels will be utilised for food sample testing, training of food business operators, and raising consumer awareness,” he said.

Annapure, further informed that the drive will include mandals to ensure that the ‘prasad’ or sweets distributed are prepared under hygienic conditions to prevent any food poisoning incident.

Citizens can report if they come across adulteration by calling the toll-free number 1800222356.