Feeder services, connecting roads planned to boost metro connectivity

PUNE: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to inaugurate the metro line between Maan and District Court stations through video conferencing on November 3, the Pune district administration has planned feeder services and connecting roads to improve last-mile connectivity between the Hinjewadi information technology (IT) hub and Shivajinagar and encourage commuters to use public transport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets this picture on the eve of the inauguration of Pune Metro's new Pink Line on Monday. Pune district administration has planned feeder services and connecting roads to improve last-mile connectivity. (@narendramodi X/ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi – who heads the task force for infrastructure development in the Hinjewadi-Maan-Marunji and Chakan industrial belts – on Monday directed officials to develop roads and feeder services linking Baner, Balewadi and Hinjewadi phase 2 and phase 3 metro stations. “Such a move will encourage people, especially IT employees working in Hinjewadi, to use public transport,” read a statement issued by the district administration. The directions were issued at a review meeting attended by officials from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), traffic police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the public works department (PWD), among others.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Apart from metro connectivity, the administration prioritised six proposed development plan (DP) roads in the Hinjewadi-Maan-Marunji area to ease traffic congestion. Dudi directed officials to expedite land acquisition and ensure that tenders and administrative approvals for the first two roads are in place by next month. Officials made it known at the meeting that landowners had agreed to surrender the land for the two DP roads in exchange for floor space index (FSI) as compensation. Discussions with other landowners are underway to secure land for the remaining four roads.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The district collector also said that funds have been approved for storm-water drainage systems and junction improvements, and directed officials to expedite the necessary work. Other measures discussed included pothole repairs, removal of road encroachments, and regulation of heavy vehicle movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district collector also said that funds have been approved for storm-water drainage systems and junction improvements, and directed officials to expedite the necessary work. Other measures discussed included pothole repairs, removal of road encroachments, and regulation of heavy vehicle movement. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Dudi said that six acres of land has been provided to the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) to set up a substation to meet the rising demand for electricity in the area. He also directed the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to prepare a plan to supply two TMC water annually to the area. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will coordinate with local gram panchayats to streamline solid waste collection and disposal.

Chakan industrial belt

With regard to the Chakan industrial belt, Dudi directed officials to identify encroachments along rivers, streams and natural water channels, particularly those posing flood risks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“All encroachments posing flood risks must be legally removed by December 31. Moreover, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and traffic police must coordinate for the road-widening work on the Pune-Nashik highway and U-turn junction upgrades,” Dudi said.

He directed that the connecting road between the Talegaon phase 5 industrial area and NH-60 should also be completed by the year-end.

It was also decided to hold consultations with industrial units to address issues such as unauthorised parking, corporate social responsibility initiatives, and beautification of industrial areas.