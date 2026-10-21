Pune Metro work triggers traffic diversions in Market Yard

The Pune traffic police have introduced temporary traffic diversions in the Market Yard area from October 22 to ease congestion amid ongoing construction of the underground metro corridor between Swargate and Katraj. According to the traffic police, vehicles travelling from Upper Bibwewadi via Chandralok Chowk towards Pushpamangal Chowk will not be allowed to turn right towards Swargate, Market Yard and Utsav Hotel. (HT FILE)

Right turns at key junctions have been prohibited, and motorists have been advised to use alternative routes to ensure smoother traffic movement.

According to the traffic police, vehicles travelling from Upper Bibwewadi via Chandralok Chowk towards Pushpamangal Chowk will not be allowed to turn right towards Swargate, Market Yard and Utsav Hotel. Instead, motorists must turn left, proceed past the Tanishq showroom and take a U-turn at the Aranyeshwar bus stop before heading towards Swargate.

Meanwhile, vehicles travelling from Swargate via Pune-Satara Road, as well as those heading from Market Yard towards Satara, Katraj and Bibwewadi, will be diverted via Pushpamangal Chowk, passing the Wellness Medical Store and Bhapkar petrol pump towards Katraj and Upper Bibwewadi.

Right turns from Pushpamangal Chowk towards Market Yard and Utsav Hotel Chowk have also been prohibited.

Additionally, vehicles travelling from Market Yard towards Swargate will not be allowed to turn right at Utsav Hotel Chowk. Motorists have been advised to use Vakhar Mahamandal Chowk or follow the designated U-turn route via Pushpamangal Chowk, the Tanishq showroom and the Aranyeshwar bus stop.

The traffic police have urged motorists to follow the revised routes and cooperate with authorities to minimise congestion and inconvenience during the metro construction work.