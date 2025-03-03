Female security guards to be deployed in PMPML buses 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will deploy female security guards on PMPML buses used by students of municipal schools in the city. The decision was taken in response to an incident of misconduct at the Swargate ST stand. Around 200 to 300 PMPML buses are used daily to transport students to and from PMC schools. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

While private school buses and vans already have female assistants for student transportation, the buses transporting students from PMC schools do not have female security guards. Around 200 to 300 PMPML buses are used daily to transport students to and from PMC schools.

Commenting on the development, PMC additional commissioner, Prithviraj BP said, “Discussions have been held with the education department regarding the appointment of female security guards. The safety of students attending PMC schools is a key priority for the civic body.”