Fergusson College adds two divisions for FYJC admissions

The School Education and Sports Department has approved two additional Class 11 (FYJC) divisions for the junior college section of Deccan Education Society’s Fergusson College, according to principal Dr Shyam Mude. The increase in intake capacity means more students will have the opportunity to opt for Fergusson College. (HT)

Fergusson College remains one of the top choices for students who have passed the Class 10 examination in Pune, as well as for those from other districts. With the completion of the first round of FYJC admissions, students are now submitting their preferences for the second round. The increase in intake capacity means more students will have the opportunity to opt for Fergusson College.

DD Kumbhar, vice-principal at Fergusson Junior College, said, “At Fergusson College, admissions are granted solely based on merit. We do not have any other options, such as a management quota. Many students and parents had been requesting additional seats because some students with only slightly lower marks, eg, 94% or 95%, when the cut-off was 96%, were getting rejected despite being bright students.”

In Round 1 of Maharashtra’s Centralised Admission Process (CAP), Fergusson Junior College recorded the highest cut-offs in Pune city for both the Science and Arts streams. For the science stream, the general category cut-off was 95.9% in the aided section and 95.4% in the unaided section. In the arts stream, the aided category cut-off reached 96.4%.

With the latest approval, the college has added a new self-financed (English medium) division in each of the science and arts streams. Fergusson College now offers a total of eight science divisions and four arts divisions, with each new division accommodating 120 students.

“I had selected Fergusson College in CAP Round 1, but couldn’t secure admission. I want to pursue Arts, and now that there are four divisions, I’m hopeful about getting a seat in the second round,” said Parag Mahale, an FYJC applicant.

FYJC admissions are being conducted through the CAP, and the deadline to finalise preference lists for Round 2 is Sunday, July 13.