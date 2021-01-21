Fire at Serum Institute’s Manjri plant in Pune; 10 fire tenders at the spot
A fire broke out at the Manjri plant Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, on Thursday afternoon. The plant produces multiple vaccines along with Covishield. The cause of fire is being investigated, said fire brigade officials.
According to SII executive director Dr Suresh Jadhav, the fire was reported at the facility where BCG vaccine-related work was on. The facility where Covishield vaccine is being manufactured and stored is far away from this facility, said Jadhav.
The call was received at 2.50pm after which 10 fire tenders and at least two tankers have been rushed to the spot, said Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol.
Chief fire officer, PMC, Prashant Ranpise, said, “There were four people inside the building. We have rescued three persons so far although smoke is hampering the work. The fire has so far spread to the third, fourth and the fifth floors. We have sent ten fire tenders so far.”
Local MLA Chetan Tupe said after reaching the spot, “I checked with fire brigade officials and they told me no casualty has been reported so far. The fire broke out at M SEZ-3, a newly constructed building. It is a part of Special Economic Zone developed by the Serum Institute. No vaccine production was going on there.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune-based woman’s painting raises awareness during US election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire at Serum Institute’s Manjri plant in Pune; 10 fire tenders at the spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out at Manjri plant of SII in Pune, 10 fire tenders on the spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizens demand relaxing mask compulsion in private vehicles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PARI co-founder Mangesh Kale no more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MNS agitates over blackbuck deaths in Katraj zoo, raises safety concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MSEDCL begins serving notices to defaulters; Fadnavis and Shetti oppose move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC proposes bicycle track on 10 routes, plans to expand network
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hinjewadi-Shivajingar metro yet to see work on ground
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
60 more gardens to open in Pune from January 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune Natyasattak cut short due to Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Early Punekars hunt & fish… and settle down!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If your social media account has been compromised, follow these 5 steps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MTDC to reopen resort on Sinhagad fort, Pune in a month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune metro: Maha-Metro claims reported values of CWPRS report “far from truth”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox