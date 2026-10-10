Five booked over drone use at MPSC protest site in Pune

The Vishrambaug police on Saturday registered a case against five people, including Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress president Shivraj More, for allegedly flying a drone without permission to record the ongoing protest by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants near SM Joshi Bridge in Navi Peth. Police have registered the case under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant lawfully empowered to issue it. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the complaint, the drone was used around 7.30 pm on October 5 to film the protest without allegedly obtaining the required permission. The case was registered following a complaint lodged by police head constable Yuvraj Bharat Tele.

The four others named in the case are drone operator Digambar Bharat Khare, Pramod Patil, Hrishikesh Gangurde and Akshay Kamble.

Police have registered the case under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant lawfully empowered to issue it.

“The investigation will establish whether the required permissions had been obtained and whether any applicable restrictions were violated,” a senior official said.

Earlier, on Friday, the Pune city police registered a case against 15 MPSC protesters and others for allegedly continuing their agitation near the SM Joshi Bridge despite the cancellation of permission and repeated directions to vacate the site.

The FIR was registered at Vishrambaug police station on charges including unlawful assembly, obstruction of traffic, disobedience of police orders and public nuisance.