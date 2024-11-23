Menu Explore
FLY91 announces new services to Mumbai, Goa from Solapur

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 23, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Regional air carrier FLY91 announced the launch of flight services connecting Solapur with Mumbai and Goa, starting December 23.

Pune: Regional air carrier FLY91 announced the launch of flight services connecting Solapur with Mumbai and Goa, starting December 23.

Regional air carrier FLY91 announced the launch of flight services connecting Solapur with Mumbai and Goa, starting December 23. (SOURCED)
Regional air carrier FLY91 announced the launch of flight services connecting Solapur with Mumbai and Goa, starting December 23. (SOURCED)

The commencement of the two new direct routes, Goa-Solapur and Mumbai-Solapur, would take the total number of the destinations operated by the airline to nine, FLY91 said.

The Goa-headquartered airline commenced operations in March this year.

The introduction of the two new direct routes reinforces the airline’s vision of improving regional connectivity, aligning with the central government’s regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, which aims to enhance air travel accessibility and connectivity in underserved and remote areas, it said.

“FLY91 will be the only airline providing direct connectivity between Mumbai, the country’s commercial capital, and Solapur, renowned as a textile hub, a major centre of industry and a pilgrimage hub. Connecting with Goa will open up the state as a conveniently reachable tourism destination for the residents of Solapur,” said Manoj Chacko, managing director and CEO of FLY91.

FLY91 currently connects cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Jalgaon, Sindhudurg and Solapur in Maharashtra, Bengaluru and Hyderabad as well as Agatti in Lakshadweep.

