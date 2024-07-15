 Four real estate developers booked for cheating customer - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four real estate developers booked for cheating customer

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 15, 2024 07:36 AM IST

The FIR lodged on July 13 states that based on the promise of the promoters, the duo had booked a flat with parking in their project where they paid ₹2.93 crore by RTGS and cheques into the company accounts

The Koregaon Park police have booked four promoters including land owners and developers of the Marvel Bassilo project after a complaint was lodged against them by a 79-year-old who stated that his friend Sham Asnani and daughter Saba were cheated by the accused. The FIR lodged on July 13 states that based on the promise of the promoters, the duo had booked a flat with parking in their project where they paid 2.93 crore by RTGS and cheques into the company accounts.

The crime took place between August 16, 2014 and November 25, 2016. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The crime took place between August 16, 2014 and November 25, 2016. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

They completed a registered agreement with the promoters Vijay Wadhwa , Sanjay Chhabria, Navin Makhija and Vishwajeet Jhawar and yet the company did not complete the project within the deadline and as per the agreement nor did they pay a 9 per cent return to Sham Asnani. While mortgaging the property, the promoters did not take prior consent of the promoters and committed a breach of trust, the FIR stated.

The crime took place between August 16, 2014 and November 25, 2016. The police have invoked BNS 316 (2) (Criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) (Cheating ) and 3(5) MOFA Act including sections 8 and 9. No arrests have been made so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Four real estate developers booked for cheating customer
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On