Four real estate developers booked for cheating customer

The Koregaon Park police have booked four promoters including land owners and developers of the Marvel Bassilo project after a complaint was lodged against them by a 79-year-old who stated that his friend Sham Asnani and daughter Saba were cheated by the accused. The FIR lodged on July 13 states that based on the promise of the promoters, the duo had booked a flat with parking in their project where they paid ₹2.93 crore by RTGS and cheques into the company accounts. The crime took place between August 16, 2014 and November 25, 2016. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

They completed a registered agreement with the promoters Vijay Wadhwa , Sanjay Chhabria, Navin Makhija and Vishwajeet Jhawar and yet the company did not complete the project within the deadline and as per the agreement nor did they pay a 9 per cent return to Sham Asnani. While mortgaging the property, the promoters did not take prior consent of the promoters and committed a breach of trust, the FIR stated.

The crime took place between August 16, 2014 and November 25, 2016. The police have invoked BNS 316 (2) (Criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) (Cheating ) and 3(5) MOFA Act including sections 8 and 9. No arrests have been made so far.