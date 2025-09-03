PUNE: This year, Ganesh mandals in Pune in association with BVG India Limited have provided free ambulance services at 35 locations and deployed 40 bike ambulances during the Ganesh festival thus far. With several roads closed during the celebrations, patients find it difficult to reach hospitals on time. That’s where the likes of Tulshibaug Ganesh Mandal, Hutatma Babu Genu Mandal, Shree Gajalaxmi Trust and Amhi Punekar Trust step in and along with BVG’s 108 service, arrange free ambulance services across the central parts of the city. Started eight years ago with just two ambulances in response to patients losing their lives as they could not reach hospitals on time during the Ganesh festival, the initiative has evolved in size and scope. Free ambulance services provided at 35 locations, 40 bike ambulances deployed

Health deputy director Bhagwan Pawar said, “It is a very innovative and important initiative. The health department is also preparing a road map for immersion day to ensure that emergency vehicles can reach hospitals quickly.”

Balasaheb Marne of Hutatma Babu Genu Mandal, said, “When we started, there were only two ambulances. This year, facilities are being provided at 35 locations.”

Echoing Marne’s sentiments, Nitin Pandit of Tulshibaug Mandal, said, “We are working to increase support from various mandals. Festivals should not cause trouble for citizens, especially patients.”

Along with providing free ambulance services at 35 locations and deploying 40 bike ambulances, members of several dhol-tasha teams have received basic healthcare training so that they can assist people in emergencies.