Pune: Frido launched its “Mard Ko Bhi Dard Hota Hai” campaign on International Men’s Day to highlight men’s physical and emotional wellbeing. The initiative captured working men’s experiences of societal pressure to remain strong despite personal struggles. CEO Ganesh Sonawane said the campaign aims to encourage men to share their stories.

The initiative captured working men’s experiences of societal pressure to remain strong despite personal struggles. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

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Yara launches biostimulant

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Pune: Yara India launched YaraAmplix Optimaris, its first company-owned biostimulant in India. The seaweed-based formulation aims to support plant growth, fruit development, nutrient efficiency and crop resilience. It was unveiled at a Pune event attended by over 50 dealers from four states.

Whirlpool introduces freshness detection technology

Pune: Whirlpool has introduced AI-powered freshness detection in its Luxuriem four-door refrigerators. Its iFresh sensor monitors ethylene levels in fruits and vegetables every 10 seconds, alerting users to potential over-ripening.

Dell launches new laptop

Pune: Dell Technologies launched the Dell 14S laptop in India, targeting students and young professionals. Powered by Intel Core 5 and Core 7 Series 3 processors, it supports on-device AI tasks. The 1.15 kg laptop offers up to 21 hours of streaming battery life and comes in four colours. HTC

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