FYJC admissions special ‘Open to All’ round extended to Sept 9

Pune: As part of the ongoing online registration for Class 11 admissions in junior colleges for the academic session 2025-26, a special 'Open to All' round was conducted on August 29. In this round, students were allotted seats according to their preferences - 10,747 in arts, 11,719 in commerce, and 16,387 in science.

By September 2, 37,074 students had confirmed their admission by reporting to the allotted colleges. Among these admissions, 34,295 were through the CAP (Centralised Admission Process) rounds, while 2,779 were made under quota categories.

However, some students were yet to finalise their admissions, prompting authorities to extend the special ‘Open to All’ round from September 3 to September 9. This is the second extension of the special round, to give students a final opportunity to secure a seat. The detailed schedule for this round has been published on the official admission portal.