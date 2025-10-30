Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal located in London, confirms UK High Commission: Pune Police

The UK High Commission in India has confirmed that fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal is in London on ‘visitor’ visa, and also informed the UK authorities back home about the revocation of his passport, a senior police official said here on Wednesday.

Suspecting that Ghaywal, who is believed to have fled India by fraudulently obtaining a passport, was in the UK, Pune Police had contacted the British High Commission seeking his detention and deportation.

According to the information shared by the UK authorities, Ghaywal’s visa is valid until February 6, 2026. He is reportedly in the UK as his son is pursuing studies in London.

“We have received a reply from the High Commission. They have confirmed that Ghaywal is in London and is currently on visitor visa. They also confirmed that he is in London to see his son,”Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police zone 3.

Ghaywal, whose passport was canceled by the Pune Regional Passport Office (RPO), had used false documents and provided a fake address in Ahilyanagar.

Ghaywal and his associates are currently facing serious criminal charges in Pune. In September, they were involved in a shooting near Kothrud police station, followed by an incident of assault with a sharp weapon. Pune Police have registered two cases of attempted murder against Ghaywal and his associates.

Further investigation has seen the police invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against Ghaywal, his brother, and other accomplices, leading to six arrests so far.