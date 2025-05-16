Good practices should be institutionalised: Fadnavis

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the government’s vision is to build a governance system that functions like an institution, where efficiency and continuity are driven by the system itself, not dependent on individual officers. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis flanked by his deputy Eknath Shinde (left) and Minister of State Madhuri Misal at event in Pune on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing municipal commissioners and CEOs of A-grade municipal councils at a conference held at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy Of Development Administration (YASHADA), Pune, Fadnavis said, “We have observed that some officers do excellent work and initiate positive changes. But once they are transferred, the work often comes to a halt. This indicates that the system is becoming overly dependent on individuals. My aim is to institutionalise good practices so that the system continues to function effectively, regardless of who is in charge.”

The chief minister emphasised the need for standardisation across departments. “We are focusing on standardising administrative processes. This means adopting common practices and minimising unnecessary steps. It will reduce documentation requirements and improve overall efficiency,” he said.

Fadnavis said the state government has been holding a series of residential conferences to bring in administrative reforms.

“After forming the government, I decided to push for systemic changes. We recently held a revenue officers’ conference, followed by a conference for Zilla Parishad officers. Today’s event is focused on urban administration,” he added.

He also announced plans to form working groups to suggest reforms across different levels of the administration.