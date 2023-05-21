Home / Cities / Pune News / Tax consultant duped to the tune of 15 lakh in share market scam

Tax consultant duped to the tune of 15 lakh in share market scam

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 21, 2023 11:39 PM IST

As per the complaint filed by Phuge, he was approached by Patel over the phone to open a Demat account for trading purposes

PUNE Three people from Gujarat duped a city-based tax consultant to the tune of 15 lakh in share market fraud. The incident occurred between February 15 and March 15 this year and a case was registered at Chikhali police station on May 20.

According to the complainant, the accused was lured by high returns on investments. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the complainant, the accused was lured by high returns on investments. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Patel, Chetan Bhai and Dinesh Thakur. While the case was lodged by Chandrakant Mahadev Phuge,65, a resident of Raje Shivaji Nagar in Chikhali area.

As per the complaint filed by Phuge, he was approached by Patel over the phone to open a Demat account for trading purposes. Bhai then helped the victim to open the account and asked him to transfer 10,000. According to the complainant, the accused was lured by high returns on investments.

Police said, initially the accused gave good returns to the victim and gained his confidence and asked him to pump more money into the share market and later duped him.

Dyaneshwar Katkar, senior police inspector at Chikhali police station, said, “The accused duped the victim by luring him with high returns by investing in the share market. But instead of investing the money in the share market, they used it for personal purpose.”

Police have formed a team to nab the accused and a case has been registered at Chikhali police station under sections 420, 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune gujarat
pune gujarat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out