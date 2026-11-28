A Pune court convicted a 32-year-old garage mechanic from Hadapsar for sexually harassing and flashing a 15-year-old girl. The incident took place on January 9 this year while the minor was walking home after fetching water from a public tap. The order was issued on November 26 in a case registered with Hadapsar police station.

The prosecution examined five witnesses, including the victim, her mother, a police constable, a panch witness and the investigating officer. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more less

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Additional Sessions Judge DS Deshmukh, presiding over the Special POCSO Court, Pune, convicted Nurul Ansari under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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According to the prosecution, the victim’s mother had accompanied her daughter to collect water from a public tap in Maulinagar. While they were returning home, the accused allegedly approached the girl from behind, removed his trousers and exposed his private parts with sexual intent.

The girl raised an alarm, following which her mother turned around and allegedly caught the accused. The mother then contacted the police through emergency number 112. Police personnel reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

The prosecution examined five witnesses, including the victim, her mother, a police constable, a panch witness and the investigating officer.

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{{^usCountry}} Considering his age, lack of criminal antecedents, family circumstances and period already spent in custody, the court sentenced Ansari to rigorous imprisonment for the period already undergone and imposed a fine of ₹500. In default of payment, he will undergo simple imprisonment for eight days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Considering his age, lack of criminal antecedents, family circumstances and period already spent in custody, the court sentenced Ansari to rigorous imprisonment for the period already undergone and imposed a fine of ₹500. In default of payment, he will undergo simple imprisonment for eight days. {{/usCountry}}

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