    Hadapsar police file chargesheet within 24 hours in POCSO case

    The police apprehended the accused on Thursday night, and filed a chargesheet under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act

    Published on: Oct 12, 2025 5:36 AM IST
    By Shrinivas Deshpande
    The Hadapsar police arrested an autorickshaw driver and filed a chargesheet within 24 hour in a case of sexual harassment involving a minor. The accused molested the 17-year-old girl in an auto in Hadapsar on Thursday.

    The accused molested the 17-year-old girl in an auto in Hadapsar on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
    The police apprehended the accused on Thursday night, and filed a chargesheet under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

    Sanjay Mogale, senior inspector, Hadapsar Police Station, said, “Though CCTV images were grainy and the auto’s number plate was not visible, our team identified the accused and arrested him on technical analysis and other leads.”

    News/Cities/Pune News/Hadapsar Police File Chargesheet Within 24 Hours In POCSO Case
