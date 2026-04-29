Health minister directs officials to fast-track Lohgaon sub-district hospital work

Maharashtra Public Health minister Prakash Abitkar on Tuesday directed officials to complete pending work at the Lohegaon sub-district hospital on a war footing and ensure the facility is ready for inauguration within a month. The meeting reviewed ongoing work at the Lohegaon sub-district hospital and the regional mental hospital at Yerawada. (HT)

The instructions were issued during a review meeting held at the Health Services Commissionerate in Mumbai under the minister’s chairmanship.

The meeting reviewed ongoing work at the Lohegaon sub-district hospital and the regional mental hospital at Yerawada. MLA Bapusaheb Pathare was present.

Given the rapid population growth in Lohgaon, along with future airport expansion plans and the proposed ring road project, a demand was raised to increase the hospital’s capacity to 200 beds. The health department responded positively, and the minister directed officials to include the expansion in the hospital’s master plan.

During the meeting, Pathare also sought naming the Lohgaon sub-district hospital after saint Sant Tukaram Maharaj. Abitkar instructed officials to submit a proposal after obtaining approval from the chief minister.

The minister also directed the deputy director of health services in Pune and other officials to carry out an on-site inspection of the Lohegaon hospital and the Yerawada regional mental hospital in coordination with the MLA.

“All pending works, including construction of compound walls, removal of encroachments and plantation drives, should be expedited after reviewing suggestions made by public representatives,” the minister said.Officials said the government is prioritising early operationalisation of the hospital to ensure accessible healthcare for residents of Lohgaon and nearby areas.