Jayant Narlikar: His science fiction legacy remains ahead of its time

Pune: Even as the scientific community mourns the passing of Dr Jayant Narlikar, many are revisiting his Marathi science fiction works that anticipated global crises long before it occurred. His story "Athenscha Plague" (The Plague in Athens), written over three decades ago, drew renewed attention during the Covid-19 pandemic five years ago.

Part of the anthology “Antaralatale Bhasmasur” (Demons in Space), the story imagined a deadly virus originating from an asteroid and devastating ancient Athens — a fictional but eerily prescient scenario that many found relatable in recent years.

In another novel, “Vaman Parat Na Aala” (Vaman Did Not Return), written in the 1980s, Narlikar explored the consequences of a world increasingly dependent on artificial intelligence. The story follows the rise of a super-intelligent robot, posing questions about control, ethics, and humanity’s future — themes that resonate even more strongly today.

Beyond his pioneering work in cosmology, Narlikar was celebrated for popularising science in Marathi through fiction, essays, and accessible non-fiction. His literary contributions earned him the Sahitya Akademi award in 2014 for his autobiography “Chaar Nagaratle Majhe Vishva”. The book chronicled his journey through the academic and scientific worlds of Cambridge, Mumbai, Pune, and beyond.

In 2021, he was unanimously chosen as the president of the 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan — the first science writer to preside over the prestigious literary conference. Though ill health prevented him from attending the event in Nashik, his selection was seen as a long-overdue recognition of science literature within the Marathi literary mainstream.

“Narlikar propagated scientific temper and made science writing accessible and engaging for Marathi readers,” said Milind Joshi, president,Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal. “His selection was an idea whose time had come.”

Dileep Majgaonkar, publisher, Rajhans Publication, said his publication and Narlikar had over 30-year-long association. “Narlikar’s science writings were published by Rajhans, and they collaborated on two major projects. The first project, “SrushtiVidnyan Gatha”, was a comprehensive resource that covered around 200-300 topics related to nature, science, and the world. Edited by Narlikar, with writing by Shriram Geet and Sadanand Borse, it received a huge response and encouraged science readership in Marathi. Their second project, “Aakaahashi Jadle Nate”, was a book on astrophysics that showcased Narlikar’s expertise. The book was highly successful, going into its 10th edition. Narlikar’s writing style made complex concepts accessible, contributing to the popularity of science literature in Marathi.

Some of his most acclaimed works include “Srushtividnyan Gatha”, “Ganit Aani Vidnyan–Yugayuganchi Jugalbandi”, and “Aakashashi Jadale Nate”, which emphasised astronomy over astrology, and questioned conventional beliefs. His popular fiction titles — “Preshit”, “Virus”, “Antaralatil Sphot”, “Abhyaranya” — combined science with storytelling, making complex subjects accessible to general readers.

Poet and writer Raj Kulkarni recalled how Narlikar’s books shaped his thinking: “I had just cleared my Class 12 exam and wrote to him at IUCAA about a meteor shower. He replied with a handwritten letter. That meant the world to me.”

For a generation of Marathi readers, Narlikar was not just a scientist — he was a visionary storyteller who bridged the worlds of imagination and evidence. In an age of misinformation and pseudoscience, his voice stood firmly for rationality, curiosity, and the power of science to illuminate the human condition.