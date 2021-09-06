Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hyena attacks 2 in Khed tehsil of Pune district, animal later found dead
pune news

Hyena attacks 2 in Khed tehsil of Pune district, animal later found dead

Forest officials said that the hyena was suffering from some infection and attacked people passing through the area in Khed tehsil of Pune district
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 08:16 PM IST
A hyena attacked two people in Khed tehsil of Pune district on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

A hyena attacked two people in Khed tehsil of Pune district on Monday, though the animal was found dead later, according to forest officials.

Forest officials said that the hyena was suffering from some infection and attacked people passing through the area.

The incident took place on Sunday and a video showing a hyena coming out of a thicket along a road and attacking an elderly man has since gone viral on social media.

“It happened near Khapurdi village in Khed. Apart from the elderly person, the animal attacked a motorcyclist as well. The hyena was later found dead as it was suffering from some infection. It may have attacked people out of irritation due to the infection,” said Jayaram Gowda, deputy conservator of forests, Junnar division.

Several forested patches in Khed tehsil are home to a number of hyenas, officials said.

The elderly person attacked by the animal was hospitalised and is being monitored, said forest officials.

