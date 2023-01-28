India has potential to be global force: Jaishankar

PUNE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that while globalisation is a fact of life, we should view it as an opportunity by mitigating its negative consequences. The minister was in Pune on Saturday for an event where the Marathi translation of his book ‘The India Way’ was unveiled by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaishankar said, “Supply chain and data management is a major challenge in today’s world. By encouraging industry, efforts are being made to increase technology and production capacity in the country. Bharat Marg (India Way) is a useful thought for others in today’s global situation. If it continues on this path, India has the potential to lead the world.”

He stated, “The six major pillars of foreign policy are self-reliance, self-confidence, cooperation, national security, global agenda, and consideration of Indians in other countries.”

The minister emphasised the significance of the Make in India movement in terms of global reach.

“Make in India is the main driving force behind the country’s development. Domestic supply chains should be strengthened and linked to the global market as well. Micro and medium-sized businesses must be encouraged in order to achieve this goal,” Jaishankar opined.

Fadnavis praised S Jaishankar’s work during the covid period, saying India took firm stands in many cases, forcing even America to relax norms and provide materials during the covid period.

According to Fadnavis, “Many developing countries look to India to be their voice, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a clear and strong foreign policy free of external influence.”